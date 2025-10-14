article

The Brief An undocumented man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced. The 31-year-old was at the center of the federal case involving Judge Hannah Dugan. Dugan, accused of helping him evade federal agents, is headed to trial.



The undocumented man at the center of a federal case involving a Milwaukee County judge pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced on Monday.

Time served

In Court:

Court records show 31-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery and two other counts were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A judge then sentenced Flores-Ruiz to 195 days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center with credit for all 195 days time served.

In a separate federal case, Flores-Ruiz pleaded guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally after he was deported. He faces up to two years in prison when he's sentenced and agreed to be deported whenever he is released, according to a summary of the plea deal he reached with prosecutors.

The backstory:

Milwaukee County prosecutors said the battery charges stemmed from a fight over loud music in March.

Court documents said Flores-Ruiz hit a man 30 times, knocked the man to the ground and grabbed his neck. He was also accused of hitting a woman. Investigators said, at the scene, Flores-Ruiz told police it was a "mutual fight."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In April, Flores-Ruiz appeared in Judge Hannah Dugan's courtroom. Federal court documents said, on that day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were at the courthouse to arrest him.

Dugan is accused in federal court of helping Flores-Ruiz evade capture. She has pleaded not guilty and is headed to trial.

Related article