Milwaukee County Courthouse ICE arrest; immigrant pleads not guilty

The Brief Eduardo Flores-Ruiz appeared in court for two cases on Thursday, May 8. Federal prosecutors accuse a judge of helping him avoid ICE agents at the courthouse. He pleaded not guilty in court.



It's an immigration arrest that gained national attention and led to the arrest of a Milwaukee County judge.

Now, there are new developments in Eduardo Flores-Ruiz’s cases. Flores-Ruiz had two cases on Thursday, May 8, in a federal courthouse and a county courthouse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One could put him in a Wisconsin prison, and the other could lead to him getting kicked out of the country – again.

Milwaukee County charges

The backstory:

Milwaukee County prosecutors said charges against 29-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz stem from a fight over loud music on March 12.

Court documents said Flores-Ruiz hit a man 30 times, knocked the man to the ground and grabbed his neck. He's also accused of hitting a woman.

Investigators say on scene, Flores-Ruiz said it was a "mutual fight."

He was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery and appeared in court on April 18. That's when federal court documents say Judge Hannah Dugan helped the man avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

She's accused of trying to help him in her courtroom escape waiting immigration agents.

Related article

Dugan is suspended while her case goes through the legal process.

What they're saying:

For the first time, we're hearing from the roommates' attorney.

"I know it was some hits in the head," attorney Julius Andriusis said.

When asked if the roommates were upset with Dugan, Andriusis replied, "I would not say that they are upset, because they didn't know what to expect. They just came as victims in the court, and they weren't sure what is their role in there."

Judge Hannah Dugan arrested in Milwaukee

Federal case

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, the retired Milwaukee County judge filling in for Dugan allowed Flores-Ruiz’ public defender to withdraw from the county case. She said she had a conflict of interest.

In mid-April, federal agents said they chased Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse. This week, a federal grand jury indicted him.

Related article

He is an undocumented man from Mexico. He’s accused of re-entering the country after being deported in 2013.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals escorted the defendant through this federal courthouse in pink handcuffs. His attorney shared the plea: not guilty.

Back in court

What's next:

Flores-Ruiz is due back in the federal courtroom in June. Additionally, the magistrate judge set the trial's date for July 14.

Dugan herself is scheduled to have her preliminary hearing in federal court on May 15.