Undecided college freshmen; UWM professor aids in finding strengths

UW System students begin the fall 2022 semester Sept. 6 and 7, and many freshmen start off undecided as to what they'll major in. If that's you – you're far from the only one.

"Twenty percent of our students at UWM come in without a clear idea of what their major is," said Nadya Fouad.

The UWM professor helps run an educational psychology course focused on helping students figure out their major and career path.

"But also, giving them the skills to know more about themselves to then, hopefully, learn more on how to make that decision around a college major," Fouad said.

Learning about yourself and your strengths and passions is key.

Experts also say undecided students should work with an academic advisor, utilize career advising and take classes in different departments.

You can do all that while also taking general education courses.

"They're nothing wrong with going to college and exploring what the majors are in college. Again, helping prepare that decision within the end of the first year, maybe by the middle of the second year," said Fouad.

Fouad said it's all about exploration, preparation and persistence to find a major and make it to graduation.