Ultimate Ninjas in Oak Creek; child need to get some energy out?

Ultimate Ninjas in Oak Creek introduction
Ultimate Ninjas is nationally known as a gym with obstacle courses giving guests of all ages an authentic ninja warrior experience.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Ultimate Ninjas is nationally known as a gym with obstacle courses giving guests of all ages an authentic ninja warrior experience. Brian Kramp is seeing why they’re all about obstacles, fitness and fun at the new Oak Creek location (400 Bell Court #350).
Growth of ninja sports
Have a child that needs to get some energy out but there’s no space at home to do it? Ultimate Ninjas in Oak Creek may be the place for you. Brian Kramp is checking out their obstacle and agility courses made for the entire family.
Meet the Ultimate Ninjas coaches
Whether you’re looking to take classes or just get out some energy at a gym, the team at Ultimate Ninjas can help. Brian Kramp is in Oak Creek with a few Ninja Warriors that can help you and your kids have fun and stay in shape.
Ultimate Ninjas classes and summer camps
Ninja training is an amazing, fun, and challenging way to help your child build self-confidence, personal fitness, and agility – And Ultimate Ninjas has plenty of classes and camps for your kids. Brian Kramp is seeing why the entire family can enjoy this new gym in Oak Creek.
