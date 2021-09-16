Expand / Collapse search

Turkeys delay MCTS bus in Wauwatosa

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee County Transit System
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Add turkeys to the list of things that can slow down your commute.

According to the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), a handful of the birds caused a delay along Route 31 near 72nd and State.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Sept. 16, MCTS said "urban turkey" sightings have become more common.

"They do this to me all the time," bus driver Charles Ross says in the video. "This is the first time they got this bad."

