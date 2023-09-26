TSA intercepts gun, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onto an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Monday, Sept. 25.

A news release says the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. After a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded to the checkpoint and took possession of the firearm, which was not loaded.

This is the 16th firearm detected at MKE so far this year. In 2022, 21 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints.

The penalty amount for a firearm violation, which TSA determines based on the circumstances in each case, can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.



