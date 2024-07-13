Trump rally shooting latest assassination attempt on US leader: list

Former President Donald Trump was injured and whisked off stage after a shooting that law enforcement said is being investigated as an attempted assassination at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.

Four U.S. presidents have been assassinated and three – now including the former president – have been shot and survived. With Saturday's shooting, Trump became the second to survive an assassination attempt while also vying for the presidency.

Here is a brief look at each of those instances.

Abraham Lincoln

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was killed. The assailant, John Wilkes Booth, shot the president at Ford's Theatre in Washington.

James Garfield

President James Garfield was shot at a train station in Washington, D.C. in 1881. He died 11 weeks later.

William McKinley

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and killed by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.

Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore Roosevelt was shot in Milwaukee, where the 2024 Republican National Convention will take place next week, in 1912. He was shot in the chest while campaigning for his third term in the White House and survived.

John F. Kennedy

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy as the president rode in a motorcade.

Ronald Reagan

President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded in 1981. It happened outside a Washington, D.C. hotel.

Donald Trump

And now former President Donald Trump, while rallying for a return to the White House, was injured in Pennsylvania. He said he was shot but is "fine."

Congressional shootings

Ten members of Congress have been shot, four of them killed, throughout U.S. history.

The most recent fatal shooting came in 1968. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated by Sirhan Sirahn in Los Angeles following a victory speech.

U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona was shot in the head in 2011, but survived. In 2017, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip as he practiced for a Congressional baseball game in Virginia.