Trump rally shooting; alleged shooter: what we know

The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks .

As investigators piece together clues in the attempted assassination that took place Saturday, July 13, at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, more details are coming together regarding Crooks.

Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel, Pennsylvania, did not have a criminal history. His address listed is 50 miles away from where the rally took place.

A former classmate said he was known as a loner.

"He was a kid that was always alone. He was always bullied every day," former classmate Jason Kohler said. "He was just an outcast."

Officials say Crooks was positioned on a rooftop about 200 yards away from where Trump was speaking with a rifle.

Blood could be seen coming from Trump's ear, but law enforcement have not confirmed if he was shot.

At least two people in the crowd were hit by gunfire and one man died. The other is still hospitalized, but expected to survive.

Crooks was killed by the U.S. Secret Service. Investigators believe Crooks’ father bought the rifle at least six months ago.

A police officer approached Crooks but retreated before shots were fired. It’s also reported explosive materials were found in the suspect’s car.

The former president arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday, receiving a warm welcome after the events of Saturday.

"He'd take a bullet for us, we'd take a bullet for him," Kewaskum resident Paul Behring said.