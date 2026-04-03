The Brief A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty of killing Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray on Friday. The officers were shot while responding to a call near 25th and Garfield in 2025. WARNING: The livestream may include strong language and disturbing images. Discretion is advised.



A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on Friday of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and wounding Officer Christopher McCray in a shooting last summer.

Live updates | April 3, 2026

Guilty as charged

3:27 p.m.:

Judge Michelle Havas read the jury's verdict: guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and guilty of possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Jones remained motionless in court as the verdicts were read.

Verdict reached

3:21 p.m.:

Judge Michelle Havas announced that the jury had reached its verdict. She read a series of definitions to the court and then brought the jurors into the courtroom.

The gallery was packed, with standing room only available in the back. Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala, police officers, homicide detectives and assistant district attorneys were among those who were present.PHOTO GALLERY: Pool images from April 3, 2026

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Tremaine Jones in court on April 3, 2026

Closing arguments

11:30 a.m.:

The jury was brought back into the courtroom to hear the closing arguments of both the prosecution and defense teams. The prosecution will have one last rebuttal before the jurors begin their deliberations. The prosecution gets this rebuttal because it has the burden of proof in the case.

State's closing argument:

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner presented the prosecution's closing argument. He described the case as an "absolute tragedy."

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Huebner began his closing argument with a timeline which began, he said, with an argument between the defendant and his girlfriend. Huebner said videos taken by people in the neighborhood near 25th and Garfield captured a person with a firearm, and the people who captured that video identified the defendant as the person with the gun.

The assistant district attorney talked about all the 911 calls that were being made that evening of the shooting. Huebner also mentioned that because the Milwaukee Police Department was already dealing with a homicide at the time, Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray responded from the south side to 25th and Garfield. Huebner said Corder wasn't even supposed to be working.

Huebner described the moment when Corder and McCray arrived on the scene. "Officer Corder has about four minutes to live," Huebner told the jurors. He then presented one more time, body camera video which shows the moment when Officers Corder and McCray are shot, allegedly by the defendant, "fired from a secluded, dark area," Huebner said.

The assistant district attorney touted the cellphone records, which he said placed Jones in the area of the shooting of the officers.

Huebner told the jurors, because Jones fired off more than a dozen rounds, he intended to kill.

"Because Officer McCray and Officer Corder are heroes. They go to investigate. And when those two individuals are walking down that street, close together, flashing their flashlights, just trying to get an idea of where this man might be hiding," Huebner said. "Defendant takes a short barreled rifle pointed at their heads and their bodies and their feet, and he lets loose with 16 rounds. That's why he is guilty."

Defense closing argument:

Defense attorney Russell Jones began presenting his closing argument to the jury around noon on Friday. Jones started by saying it is a human reaction to watch the body camera video in this case and be moved.

"We want to blame. That's the human reaction. That's not the law. And that's not your job," Jones told jurors.

In his effort to place doubt in the minds of jurors, Jones said it was the timeline that was important to the defense. He told jurors that officers arrived on the scene at 25th and Garfield around 9:31 p.m. The shooting happened at 9:37 p.m. Jones said that's "a six-minute gap where we don't see Tremaine Jones on video."

The defense attorney also told jurors that "DNA doesn't help you." He said the absence of DNA does not exclude that someone else may have handled the firearm in this case. Jones also said that "nobody testified as to what happened in that six-minute window."

Jones attempted to discredit the testimony of one of the state's key witnesses, saying the witness did not have any credibility.

The defense attorney also told jurors, the "one thing that is not in this entire exhaustive investigation is any video of somebody fleeing the shooter, fleeing the scene anywhere."

"The truth here is that doubt lingers, and the truth here is that I'm asking you to do something that I recognize isn't in your normal human instincts," Jones said. "An acquittal feels like an unfinished story. It feels like we haven't answered the question. Guilty feels finished and resolved. It makes you feel good and human. But an acquittal is what's demanded of your duty as jurors."

State's rebuttal:

During the state's rebuttal, Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner went over the jail call, saying it was a "description of exactly what happened." Huebner also pointed out key evidence the state presented, as placing the defendant in the area of the shooting.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the facts are clear. The defendant is guilty. The evidence is clear. He's guilty," Huebner said.

Defense rests

10:47 a.m.:

The defense rested its case shortly before 11 a.m. without calling any witnesses.

Judge Michelle Havas then read the lengthy jury instructions prior to a break. Closing arguments were expected to be held shortly after that.

Defense attorney Russell Jones

Defense motions

10:34 a.m.:

When court resumed, the defense motioned to dismiss the case. The judge denied that motion.

In a series of questions from Judge Michelle Havas, the defense indicated Tremaine Jones will not testify. Jones himself answered simple answers to all questions presented by the judge. He also answered to one question, "I will not testify."

The defense also asked that lesser charges be included on counts 1, 2 and 3 for the jury to consider. Those include first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The state disagreed with adding charges to be considered by the jury, but did not have an opinion. Judge Havas then said she believes lesser charges are supported by the evidence.

Tremaine Jones in court on April 3, 2026

State rests

9:55 a.m.:

After Milwaukee Police Detective Michael Driscoll finished his testimony about a jail call made by Tremaine Jones to his mother, the state promptly rested its case in the trial.

The jury was excused at this point – and the court was then prepared to address any defense motions.

Jail calls

9:29 a.m.:

Milwaukee Police Det. Michael Driscoll was called as the second witness Friday, and ultimately the last witness of the trial. He was brought by the state to speak specifically about the jail call recording system at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Driscoll spoke at length, step-by-step, about how the jail call recording system worked. That system forces an inmate to enter an inmate ID and a PIN (personal identification number for any call to go out to whatever number they would like. The person on the receiving end receives a prompt that they have the option to accept or reject a call from an inmate in the jail.

A jail call from Tremaine Jones to his mother was played aloud in court. Jurors were provided a transcript of that call so they could better understand what they were hearing. But in a jury instruction prior to the playing of that call, Judge Michelle Havas told the jurors they would not be allowed to keep the transcript – and must only consider what they hear as evidence in the case.

Milwaukee Police Detective Michael Driscoll

Firearm forensics

9:04 a.m.:

Testimony resumed on Friday morning with Troy Chadwick back on the witness stand. Chadwick is a Wisconsin State Crime Lab firearm and toolmark examiner.

Chadwick was questioned about 16 cartridge casings that were found in the backyard of a residence near 25th and Garfield. He indicated all 16 cartridge casings were fired by the same firearm. When comparing the fired cartridge casings, all 16 casings were fired from the AR-15 firearm presented in the case. Four additional casings were located in another area at 25th and Garfield, and those casings were tested. Once again, Chadwick testified that the four additional casings were fired by a single firearm – the same firearm that fired the previous 16 cartridge casings.

Chadwick was presented with bullet fragment evidence recovered from the crime scene in this case. He testified there were visible toolmarks on a jacket fragment, and that fragment was also fired from the AR-15 short-barreled rifle evidenced in this case. Similar fragments were recovered from Officer Corder's body as well as Officer McCray's protective vest.

Troy Chadwick, Wisconsin State Crime Lab Firearm and Toolmark Examiner

Thursday recap:

In the middle of testimony from a Wisconsin State Crime Lab firearm and toolmark examiner, court broke for the day due to time. The examiner's testimony is expected to continue when court reconvenes at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Thursday's testimony largely covered forensic evidence, including DNA samples and fingerprints. The deputy chief medical examiner, who conducted Corder's autopsy, and a woman who is charged with harboring/aiding Jones also took the stand.

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The backstory:

Milwaukee Police Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield on the night of June 26, 2025. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital days later, while Corder died of his wounds on June 29. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine.

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Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said there were fights between groups of women over Jones and allegations of cheating. While at an apartment building before officers arrived, Jones fired shots into the air. The officers arrived a short time later.

McCray said he and Corder were walking down an alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework," according to the complaint. More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

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Court filings said police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint, identified as Jones', from the weapon.

The complaint said police also found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

Jones was arrested the morning after the shooting at a home near 37th and Villard. A witness said Jones did not know he was shooting at the police and "thought it was someone else," according to court filings. The witness said Jones also said he had "better get out of there" because he had "just killed a cop."

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has followed the case from the time of the shooting to the trial. Read and watch more coverage below at the links below:

LIVESTREAM: Full coverage from April 3, 2026

WARNING: The livestream may include strong language and disturbing images. Discretion is advised.