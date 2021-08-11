Trees uprooted near 68th and Rodgers in West Allis

Severe thunderstorms rolled across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday night, Aug. 10 – knocking down trees and power lines throughout the region.

In West Allis, three trees were uprooted near 68th and Rodgers – all in the same block. Neighbors are hoping damage to their homes is minimal. One neighbor says she heard a loud boom.

"The winds were just overwhelming and the next thing you know, you hear this loud boom and thump and you know somethings dropped. I never expected to look out the window and see my tree uprooted from the ground," said Sandra Menzia, West Allis homeowner.

Another massive tree was uprooted near 76th and Hicks in West Allis.

Tree uprooted near 75th and Hicks in West Allis

We Energies crews are working to restore power after strong storms and high winds caused extensive damage across Wisconsin. For current outage information, please visit the We Energies outage map.

We Energies strongly urges customers to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and report the situation to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

Wednesday brings more heat and another severe weather threat.