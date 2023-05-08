Travel, Tourism Week kickoff; VISIT Milwaukee, MKE tout community impact

VISIT Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) joined together on Monday, May 8 to "emphasize to local stakeholders how the travel industry moves Milwaukee forward," a news release says.

Officials say MKE has a $3 billion economic impact on the community. Each visitor flying into and out of Milwaukee creates a $400 economic impact each day they are in town.

As part of this news conference, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley revealed a new policy that will further support flying to and from MKE.

"Effective today, all Milwaukee County employees to travel by air on county business are now required to begin and end that air travel right here at MKE," Crowley said. "This is a logical change. If the county's paying for employees to travel, they must use our community's airport."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The county executive also called on all local businesses and governments to follow the county's lead – and fly out of MKE instead of other airports in the region.

VISIT Milwaukee’s 2023 National Travel & Tourism Week celebrations include:

Announcement of hospitality-focused episode of the Work in MKE Podcast from Experience Milwaukee

A recognition event for VISIT Milwaukee ’s 200+ volunteers, some of whom have been volunteering for the tourism bureau for over 25 years, on Tuesday, May 9

The launch of the Cream City Convention Pass on Wednesday, May 10

A City of Festivals-themed ticket giveaway taking place on VISIT Milwaukee ’s social channels on Thursday, May 11

The release of VISIT Milwaukee ’s latest collaboration videos featuring Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis on Friday, May 12

The news release says across the country, 8 million workers are directly employed within the travel industry, which supports a total of 15 million American jobs. In the Greater Milwaukee area, travel and tourism support over 41,000 jobs with employees coming from all corners of the metro area.

This is a developing story.