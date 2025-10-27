Town of Grafton shooting; charges filed, accused is retired firefighter

The Brief Guy Paider, a retired West Allis Fire Department battalion chief, was charged with attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety. The charges stem from a domestic violence incident on Oct. 24 in the Town of Grafton where Paider allegedly shot a woman, who is now stable. Public records show Paider's wife filed for divorce on the same day as the shooting.



FOX6 News learned the man accused of shooting a woman in Ozaukee County is also a retired member of the West Allis Fire Department.

Prosecutors charged 53-year-old Guy Paider with attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety. Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said this started as a domestic violence call.

Domestic violence call

What we know:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a domestic violence incident at a home on Lake Shore Road in the Town of Grafton.

Town of Grafton incident

When Grafton police showed up, the sheriff's office said the officer "heard a woman calling for help." As they got closer, officials said Paider shot the woman.

The victim was flown to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. On Monday, Oct. 27, law enforcement described her as "stable."

The sheriff's office identified Paider as the man arrested and booked into the Ozaukee County Jail.

Town of Grafton incident

Prosecutors charged Paider late Monday afternoon with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. They have not released the details of the charges to FOX6 News at this point. However, public records show Paider's wife filed for divorce on the same day as the shooting.

FOX6 News reached out to the woman's attorney and have not heard back.

Guy Paider

Paider's background

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News also learned from public records that Paider had retired from the West Allis Fire Department in August 2025 as a battalion chief.

Paider was promoted to the position in 2022 – and was with the department for nearly 30 years.

What's next:

Paider has yet to make his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on the charges.