Toddler hurt at Waukesha preschool; worker accused of child abuse

The Brief A toddler was injured at a Waukesha preschool and investigators say a worker's explanation of how it happened does not add up. Prosecutors charged that worker with felony physical abuse of a child. The accused, Lori Weinert, is scheduled to be in Waukesha County court on March 20.



Waukesha investigators are looking at how a toddler got a head injury at a preschool. Those investigators say an employee's explanation of how it happened does not match the video.

Toddler injured

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) said it found "substantial violations" at Cadence Academy, a Waukesha preschool, and revoked its license.

Prosecutors in Waukesha County charged that worker with felony "physical abuse of a child." They say employee Lori Weinert had an explanation – "I believe he tripped on the toys and fell into a shelf." But when other employees reviewed classroom surveillance video, investigators say it showed something they described as "violent."

Cadence Academy Preschool, Waukesha

In the daycare's "Calming Corner" on Nov. 5 2024, prosecutors say Weinert threw a basket and "hit (the boy) in the chest." Then, investigators said Weinert grabbed the boy's left arm and "pulled him down violently, causing (him) to hit his forehead on the shelf."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A detective showed the video to the boy's parents, who were "upset due to the video being different from what they were told by the staff at the preschool."

The parents gave police the child's medical records. The cut on the boy's head was "1.75cm in length and gaping approximately 5mm." The boy needed six sutures to close the wound.

The Lawrence School in 2022

Big picture view:

No one came to the door when FOX6 News stopped by Weinert's house on Tuesday, March 4. A quick search online shows Weinert previously worked at The Lawrence School in Waukesha.

Police raided The Lawrence School in September 2022 as part of a child abuse investigation. Three workers were arrested. Weinert was not one of them. Lawrence School was shut down.

Lawrence School

A spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families told FOX6 News Cadence Academy's license was revoked in December. DCF found Cadence "provided written documentation relating to a serious injury of a child that was not accurate."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DCF also provided FOX6 News with a list of other violations at Cadence over the last three years – including a toddler who hit their head on the floor after falling from a diaper-changing table.

Cadence responds

What they're saying:

A Cadence Academy Preschool spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Our highest priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of the children in our care. Upon learning about this incident, we promptly conducted an internal review and notified the appropriate authorities. Our findings confirmed that the former teacher’s actions, though isolated, were not aligned with our standards and the individual is no longer employed with us.

"We are actively working with the state licensing department to resolve the issue and address their concerns. We remain dedicated to fostering an environment where children and families feel secure and supported."

What they're saying:

The School District of Waukesha has a partnership with Cadence for 4K services. The district issued the following statement:

What's next:

Weinert has been ordered to appear in court on March 20.

DCF tells FOX6 News Cadence requested an appeal about its license and is awaiting a court hearing. Officials said Cadence can operate without a license while under appeal, but cannot enroll any new children.