Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case; accused released on signature bond

The man who once called a Florida school shooter his "hero" was back in a Waukesha County courtroom on Wednesday, May 17 after a brief stay in a state mental hospital.

Timothy Hoeller has bipolar disorder. Last fall, a judge ordered the state to medicate him against his well. Now deemed competent to stand trial, Hoeller was back in court.

Hoeller is accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University, which fired him from a part-time teaching position in 2017.

Timothy Hoeller

Since then, police say Hoeller has harassed university officials with phone calls, letters, and lawsuits. In one court filing last year, Hoeller suggested the university's conduct toward him could result in someone having "homicidal behaviors, carrying guns onto [school] property and shooting innocent students."

"With today’s society and the things that have been going on, you know, they’re very concerned for the community of Carroll, the students, and everyone involved," said Waukesha Police Detective Kenny Stucker in Wednesday's court hearing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This isn’t something where Mr. Hoeller is cutting up magazines and newspapers and sending out threats. This is poor analogies by somebody who’s not a lawyer," said Paul Crawford, defense attorney.

Timothy Hoeller

In addition to the threats case, prosecutors filed eight new charges against Hoeller for violating a restraining order secured by the university.

The court released Hoeller on a signature bond until his next appearance on June 28.