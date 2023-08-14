Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case; accused not taking medication

A 62-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with making terrorist threats against a private university and told a Waukesha judge he stopped taking his psychiatric medication.

Timothy Hoeller was a part-time physics teacher at Carroll University before the school fired him in 2017. Since then, he's been accused of threatening school officials and hinting at a possible campus shooting.

Last fall, a judge declared him not competent to stand trial. Earlier this year, Hoeller was briefly committed to Mendota State Mental Hospital to receive psychiatric medications against his will.

Timothy Hoeller

After his release, Hoeller asked a private doctor to take him off the pills. He told the Waukesha judge he had stopped taking his psychiatric medications.

"I'm not taking cholesterol lowering, blood pressure or psychiatric medications. They're not prescribed," said Hoeller.

Since his release from Mendota, Hoeller has filed a series of self-written letters and motions in the case. Judge Michael Bohren called those filling 'useless and meaningless.'

Michael Bohren

Bohren ordered Hoeller to hire a new private attorney within 30 days.