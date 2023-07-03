TikTok's Alix Earle visits Milwaukee; celeb sparks conversation

Celebrities are in town and Milwaukee is buzzing with recommendations of where they should go. What are Brew City's hidden gems? FOX6 News reached out to you – to find out.

When famous TikTok-er Alix Earle came to Milwaukee, it was the talk of the town for those who use the app. That raised the question – where should she go?

"Get a Bloody Mary at Wicked Hop," said Tim Holland of Milwaukee.

"Best seafood here at St. Paul’s Fish Market," said Julie Lenkiewicz of Milwaukee.

It all depends on who you ask. There are lots of staples – like Kwik Trip, Summerfest, Bradford Beach, Kopp's Frozen Custard. But what about those hidden gems in the city?

"For a good drink, obviously Wolski’s on the east side," Lenkiewicz said.

"My favorite spot is Vennture it’s up on North Avenue," said Julia Nezworski of Milwaukee.

VISIT Milwaukee said Black Cat Alley, an outdoor art gallery, is a must-see.

Black Cat Alley, Milwaukee

If you want to stay outdoors, the Oak Leaf Trail is 135 miles of trails that encircle Milwaukee County.

Oak Leaf Trail, Milwaukee County

If you can't handle the heat, the National Bobblehead Museum in the Historic Third Ward might be right for you.

"You can’t go wrong with whatever neighborhood you’re in whatever place you’re in for sure," Lenkiewicz said.

If you like James Bond, Safe House might suit you. It is a hidden spy bar just off of Water Street – and you need a password to get in.

It all might just be personal preference. The truth is, there are lot of gems – hidden or not.

Milwaukee River

"I think everyone just loves being here I mean how could you not love this town," Lenkiewicz said.

But the discovery every newcomer ends up making…

"The people are awesome – and I’m here! So come on out," Holland said.

That might be the warm Midwestern welcome.