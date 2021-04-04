'They're loved:' 3,600 hot meals for low-income seniors on Easter

The Community Projects for Seniors holiday meal program has been feeding low-income seniors for more than 30 years, and they brought back their Easter celebration in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to make sure seniors got a hot meal for Easter.

Only a proper assembly line is going to get 3,600 meals out the door and onto the table for Easter dinner.



"It's needed that our volunteers step up to the plate and make these seniors happy because there's so many seniors that are down and out, especially now during the COVID, so a hot meal on a holiday is a great thing," said Jeffery Hansen, executive director.

Four-hundred volunteers came out to help package and deliver Easter meals to low-income seniors in the Milwaukee area.

"Sometimes we’re the only ones that they’ve had any contact with," said Carol Rekowski. "Families aren’t coming or anything, so they're so happy when we come."

"My mom was a low-income senior and she received meals all the time from this place so we decided to give back after my mom passed," said Scott Rekowski.

The Community Projects for Seniors organization hosts events like this for every major holiday. Volunteers hope these meals show the seniors that people in their community are thinking of them.

"The message that I would like the seniors to receive is to know that they're wanted, and loved, and special and that we’re doing this for them," said Hansen.