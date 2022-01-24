Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4

The trial of Theodore Edgecomb enters a fourth day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 24 – and the judge has indicated the jury could get the case on Tuesday.

Theodore Edgecomb

Edgecomb is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman.

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him. Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

