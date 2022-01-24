Expand / Collapse search
Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4

MILWAUKEE - The trial of Theodore Edgecomb enters a fourth day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 24 – and the judge has indicated the jury could get the case on Tuesday.

Edgecomb is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him. Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense.

