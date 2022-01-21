Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Jurors are hearing a third day of testimony in the trial of Theodore Edgecomb on Friday, Jan. 21.

Edgecomb is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Cleereman on Brady Street prior to the shooting.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense.

Theodore Edgecomb

Dr. Douglas Kelley, a Milwaukee County Deputy Medical Examiner, is expected to take the stand Friday.

It is unclear whether the state will rest its case Friday after the trial was delayed earlier this week. The trial will likely last until next Monday. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.

Milwaukee Shake Shack shooting, bond set for 2 charged, warrant for 3rd
article

Milwaukee Shake Shack shooting, bond set for 2 charged, warrant for 3rd

Two of three charged in connection with an incident in the Third Ward that left a Milwaukee police detective with multiple gunshot wounds made their initial appearances in court Thursday. There's an arrest warrant for a third Milwaukee man.

58th and Vienna fatal stabbing: Man dead, suspect sought
article

58th and Vienna fatal stabbing: Man dead, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 20 near 58th Street and Vienna Boulevard.

Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used in Kenosha protest
article

Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used in Kenosha protest

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during street protests in Kenosha in 2020, is seeking the return of the gun and other property that police seized after his arrest.