Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 3

Jurors are hearing a third day of testimony in the trial of Theodore Edgecomb on Friday, Jan. 21.

Edgecomb is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2020 death of Jason Cleereman.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Edgecomb and Cleereman on Brady Street prior to the shooting.

Surveillance shows Jason Cleereman's vehicle pull alongside Theodore Edgecomb

Cleereman, a Milwaukee immigration attorney, was the passenger in a car; Edgecomb was on his bicycle. Video shows Cleereman's vehicle following Edgecomb onto the Holton Street Bridge. The Milwaukee attorney hopped out, and Edgecomb shot and killed him.

Edgecomb's defense team argues the shooting was self-defense.

Theodore Edgecomb

Dr. Douglas Kelley, a Milwaukee County Deputy Medical Examiner, is expected to take the stand Friday.

It is unclear whether the state will rest its case Friday after the trial was delayed earlier this week. The trial will likely last until next Monday.

