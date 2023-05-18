The Trade: Milwaukee hotel ribbon-cutting, inside look

article

The Trade hotel in Milwaukee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, May 18 – and FOX6 got a look inside.

Located directly across the street from Fiserv Forum, the nine-story luxury hotel has been touted as the official hotel of the Deer District. It includes "MVP suites" designed with visiting NBA players in mind.

When the project began, officials said the rooms would be "smart and stylish tech-enabled" with mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry, motion sensor lighting, internet TV in-room, abundant power and USB outlets, and fast and free Wi-Fi.

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside The Trade

Image 1 of 15 ▼ The Trade hotel in Milwaukee

A hotel manager told FOX6 regular rooms should range from $300-$600 most nights.