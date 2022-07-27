Milwaukee hotel topping off ceremony in Deer District

There is a topping off ceremony taking place on Wednesday, July 27 for The Trade hotel. It is noted to be the official hotel of the Deer District – and Milwaukee's newest landmark hotel.

According to a news release earlier this year, the hotel will have approximately 205 smart and stylish tech-enabled rooms featuring mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry, motion sensor lighting, internet TV in-room, abundant power and USB outlets, and fast and free Wi-Fi for ultimate connectivity.

The Trade Milwaukee

"From Milwaukee Bucks fans to concert-goers, The Trade Milwaukee will offer visitors a key to the heart of the city, providing all convenient access and an authentic lodging experience that celebrates the very best of Milwaukee," said Andy Inman, Vice President of Development for North Central Group. "The Trade is built on the foundation of Milwaukee’s beginning as a fur trading post and will pay homage to the gentle, calloused hands of the tradespeople who built the city."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Trade Milwaukee

The Trade Milwaukee

The Trade is slated to open in early 2023. To learn more about The Trade, visit thetradehotel.com.

This is a developing story.