Texas school shooting: Difficult conversations between parents, kids

Parents across the country are having difficult conversations with their children in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"You hug ‘em a little tighter, show a little more love," said Kristin Kaminski, a parent.

The morning school routine took on a new meaning on Wednesday, May 25 – in the aftermath of the Texas incident.

"You see this the kids, I’m scared about him," said Esra Almosa, a parent.

Police say an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers. The motive behind the shooting remains a mystery.

"Very disheartening," Kaminski said. "I think Oak Creek does a really good job with maintain security keeping the school system really safe and everything. But, you never know."

Parents picking up students at Oak Creek's Cedar Hills Elementary School told FOX6 News some other questions their children are asking in light of the tragedy.

"Why do bad people do this, why do they come to schools?" Kaminski said.

"I feel very, very bad. I am so mad," Almosa said.

They cannot stop thinking about the families which lost a child.

"I feel bad for the mom, how is she feeling," Almosa said.

We asked parents what their solution is in light of another mass shooting.

"Stricter gun laws, I really do," Kaminski said. "I agree with peoples' rights to own firearms, I do. But something has to change something definitely has to change."

Several school districts across the country sent letters to parents on Wednesday – including the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District. In that letter, the district says counseling services will be available to students as well as any other services they may need.

Statement from Oak Creek-Franklin School District

Good morning OCFSD families,

In light of the recent tragedy in Texas, we pause to hold the victims in our thoughts, and reassure one another and all our OCFSD families, that safety and security are the top priorities in our schools.

Schools take care, for a few brief hours every day, of the most important people in our worlds. As a District and as a community, we put tremendous effort and resources into the safety of our students. In Oak Creek we have strong partnerships: our parents are caring partners, our staff is prepared and committed and our children come to school wanting to do their best and willing to work hard. In partnering with local law enforcement for staff training, safety planning and direct support through the School Resource Officers program, we build our capacity to better prepare for all manner of emergencies. By engaging in safety practices and protocols several times throughout the year, our schools strengthen their collective resolve and commitment to safety.

As parents, we are troubled and deeply saddened by events like what occurred in Texas. However, days like today also provide us with the opportunity to be leaders as we help our children to understand that support for others, kindness and empathy are superpowers. And that as the adults in their lives, we hold them in our care and keep them safe.

I want to thank you for the goodness that permeates our community and for the support you have for our schools and teachers. As we learn more details about yesterday’s events, we will debrief with our school teams and be ready to respond to our students with support, counseling services or whatever they should need.

Through our commitment to the support and care of our students and staff, we remain ready and prepared to face the challenges of our days, even a day as hard as this one. Please join me in sending healing thoughts to Robb Elementary School in Texas as they work through this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with them.

Sincerely,

Daniel D. Unertl, J.D., Superintendent