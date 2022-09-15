Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. No arrest have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.