Teen charged in 5-year-old Prince McCree's death expected in court

The teen charged in the homicide of five-year-old Prince McCree will be in court this afternoon at the Youth and Family Justice Center in Wauwatosa, March 4.

Prosecutors must show the judge evidence of probable cause. This means there only needs to be a ‘reasonable possibility’ that 16-year-old Erik Mendoza intentionally planned to murder McCree.

If the judge finds that true, the case will go to trial.

FOX6 previously did not name Mendoza because he is a minor. But FOX6 has learned from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office that Erik Mendoza is being tried as an adult in adult court.

Mendoza is one of two people charged with torturing McCree in the basement of his home. It ultimately killed McCree.

Then, prosecutors say Mendoza and 27-year-old David Pietura wrapped his body in a garbage bag and put him in a dumpster on the north side of Milwaukee.

Attorneys say Mendoza confessed to police and was caught on surveillance carrying and hiding the body.

Mendoza's preliminary hearing is still being held at the Youth and Family Justice Center, even though he's being tried as an adult.

The district attorney says it's for convenience, because minors are held in a facility there.