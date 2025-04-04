Wisconsin courtroom attack: Taylor Schabusiness lunges at attorney

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney in Fond du Lac County court on Friday, April 6 during a preliminary hearing on charges she assaulted a sergeant at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Schabusiness back in court

What we know:

Schabusiness is serving a life term for the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay.

According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness needed care from a nurse after falling on a staple, which lodged in her arm. The sergeant -- who is labeled "VICTIM" in the complaint -- escorted her to the medical room on July 24. That is when Schabusiness allegedly attacked her.

The attack

What we know:

During court on Friday, Schabusiness attacked her attorney, Curtis Julka, before she was subdued by sheriff’s deputies, officials and court records confirmed.

The hearing was adjourned for about 45 minutes. When it resumed, Schabusiness appeared by video from the jail, rather than in person.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After testimony in the preliminary hearing, Schabusiness was ordered to stand trial, and a not guilty plea was entered, court records show.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Taylor Schabusiness in court (Credit: Law & Crime Network)

What's next:

Attorney Julka asked to withdraw from the case, but Judge Anthony Nehls had him finish Friday’s hearing, and then the request can be resubmitted.

Related article