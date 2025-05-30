Sussex retail thefts lead to 24-mile chase; 2 Illinois men charged

The Brief Two men are accused of stealing nearly $1,400 worth of goods from a Dollar Tree and a Walgreens in Sussex. Following the thefts, prosecutors say they then led police on a chase that reached speeds of up to 130 mph. The chase ended in Milwaukee County where both men were arrested.



Two men are in jail after a wild 130-mile-per-hour police chase spanning two counties, and it started with some head-scratching items getting stolen before the chase even began.

Retail thefts

What we know:

Two stores in Sussex hit on the same night.

Investigators say two men went into the Dollar Tree on Sunday, 18, 2025, and each stole a backpack and a laundry basket and filled them with merchandise.

Walgreens

Dollar Tree

Roughly 20 minutes later, detectives say the same men went into Walgreens and stole antacids, memory supplements, and women’s Rogaine.

The haul here was nearly $1,400.

Police chase

What we know:

In Lisbon, a deputy spotted their car and that’s where the chase started.

DOT video shows squads following the car on I-94 through Brookfield.

Investigators say the driver nearly hit several other cars, a motorcycle, and even avoided stop sticks.

Police chase caught on DOT video

Eastbound on Moorland Road, police say speeds reached more than 100 miles an hour.

In total, deputies were after these guys for 24 and a half miles, well into Milwaukee County.

On I-41 near Beloit Road, officers called off the chase. The top speed? 130 miles an hour.

Police chase caught on DOT video

A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy found the suspect’s vehicle in the Mitchell Interchange.

Investigators say 33-year-old Gindeal Lyons and 31-year-old Sylvester McCurry ran away.

Nearly a dozen officers swarmed the on-ramp to take the men into custody.

Officers swarm the off-ramp to take the two men into custody

In custody

What we know:

Lyons told police he, quote, "needed" the stuff from Dollar Tree.

During a police interview, he denied taking anything from Walgreens and denied flashing a gun at a clerk as he left the store.

Gindeal Lyons and Sylvester McCurry

Both men were in court on Friday morning, May 30, 2025.

They entered not guilty pleas to their respective robbery and attempting to flee an officer charges.

Lyons’ cash bond was set at $75,000. McCurry’s is $100,000.