Sussex retail thefts lead to 24-mile chase; 2 Illinois men charged
SUSSEX, Wis. - Two men are in jail after a wild 130-mile-per-hour police chase spanning two counties, and it started with some head-scratching items getting stolen before the chase even began.
Retail thefts
What we know:
Two stores in Sussex hit on the same night.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Investigators say two men went into the Dollar Tree on Sunday, 18, 2025, and each stole a backpack and a laundry basket and filled them with merchandise.
Walgreens
Dollar Tree
Roughly 20 minutes later, detectives say the same men went into Walgreens and stole antacids, memory supplements, and women’s Rogaine.
The haul here was nearly $1,400.
Police chase
What we know:
In Lisbon, a deputy spotted their car and that’s where the chase started.
DOT video shows squads following the car on I-94 through Brookfield.
Investigators say the driver nearly hit several other cars, a motorcycle, and even avoided stop sticks.
Police chase caught on DOT video
Eastbound on Moorland Road, police say speeds reached more than 100 miles an hour.
In total, deputies were after these guys for 24 and a half miles, well into Milwaukee County.
On I-41 near Beloit Road, officers called off the chase. The top speed? 130 miles an hour.
Police chase caught on DOT video
A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy found the suspect’s vehicle in the Mitchell Interchange.
Investigators say 33-year-old Gindeal Lyons and 31-year-old Sylvester McCurry ran away.
Nearly a dozen officers swarmed the on-ramp to take the men into custody.
Officers swarm the off-ramp to take the two men into custody
In custody
What we know:
Lyons told police he, quote, "needed" the stuff from Dollar Tree.
During a police interview, he denied taking anything from Walgreens and denied flashing a gun at a clerk as he left the store.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Gindeal Lyons and Sylvester McCurry
Both men were in court on Friday morning, May 30, 2025.
They entered not guilty pleas to their respective robbery and attempting to flee an officer charges.
Lyons’ cash bond was set at $75,000. McCurry’s is $100,000.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.