Sussex man sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison, accused of recording girl

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Shawn Gregg on Tuesday, July 12 to 1 ½ years in prison and another 1 ½ years of extended supervision in connection with the capturing of an inappropriate image of a young girl in April 2019.

Gregg faced ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of capturing an intimate representation (victim under 18) in this case. In May 2022, Gregg pleaded no contest to the single count of capturing an intimate representation – and the court found Gregg guilty. The ten child porn charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Gregg was charged in April 2019 in connection with a sheriff's investigation that started in November 2018 when a 12-year-old girl spotted a blinking light from a camera on a closet floor in a bathroom at Gregg's apartment on Maple Avenue in Sussex.

Court documents also showed a search of Gregg's laptop revealed images believed to be child porn.