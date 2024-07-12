Sussex bank robbery, Milwaukee men accused

article

Two Milwaukee men, who previously served federal prison time together, are accused of robbing a Sussex bank on Tuesday, July 9.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Jules Bahler robbed the bank, and 38-year-old Shane Tillman was the getaway driver.

Police were called to a bank on Main Street near Sussex Road shortly after noon that day. According to a criminal complaint, a teller said a man came in and asked about opening an account.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A short time later, per the complaint, the man returned to the teller's window. He passed a note that said: "This is a robbery, give me all the money." The teller said the man threatened to shoot, but he did not see a weapon. The suspect left once the teller handed over the money. Between $4,000 and $5,000 was taken.

The robbery was captured on the bank's surveillance cameras. Detectives used that video to identify Bahler as the robber, according to the complaint.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Office

The getaway vehicle, a pickup truck, was also seen on video. Prosecutors used various cameras to find the truck's license plate, and detectives learned it was co-registered in Tillman's name. A man later identified Tillman as the truck's usual driver.

Police went to a Milwaukee motel where Tillman was said to be living and took him into custody. In an interview with detectives, the complaint states he admitted to driving the pickup truck during the bank robbery. However, he said he thought Bahler planned to "pass a bad check." It wasn't until Bahler returned to the truck that he learned of the bank robbery; they then drove off.

Tillman made his initial court appearance on July 12. His cash bond was set at $250,000.