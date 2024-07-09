Sussex bank robbery; Waukesha County deputies seek man
SUSSEX, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted regarding a recent bank robbery.
The robbery happened around 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the Landmark Credit Union in Sussex. He implied he had a weapon, but none was displayed.
Officials said the male suspect has a goatee and long dark hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a white shirt, red tie, glasses and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department through the Waukesha County Communication Center at 262-446-5070 or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.