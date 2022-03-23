Expand / Collapse search

Supreme Court: Wisconsin legislative voting maps tossed

By AP author
Published 
Election
Associated Press
US Supreme Court article

FILE - A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court.

Republicans had complained that Gov. Tony Evers' maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. But while the justices in an unsigned opinion threw out voting maps drawn for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place state congressional maps.

The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are "free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said they disagreed with their colleagues' decision.

The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.

Democrats would have made some marginal gains under Evers’ plan but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office.

This is a developing story.

Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard created to understand trends
article

Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard created to understand trends

A Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard has been created in order to understand the trends in both fatal and nonfatal overdoses and inform prevention efforts.

TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 7th in 2022
article

TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 7th in 2022

Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, March 22.

Assembly Republican Ken Skowronski will not seek reelection
article

Assembly Republican Ken Skowronski will not seek reelection

State Rep. Ken Skowronski announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection this fall, bringing the number of Republicans retiring from the body to 10.

Richfield boy denied flight over airline's mask rule, family says

A Richfield family thought they properly notified the airline that their son, who has autism, has trouble wearing masks. Instead, they were told he couldn't fly.