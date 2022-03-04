Wisconsin redistricting maps; how voters are impacted

In the fight over who represents you, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers – picking his redistricting map. It means voters' candidate choices could change.

The once-a-decade U.S. Census leads to a once-a-decade fight over new legislative district maps. The state's legislature and the governor could not agree, so the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled – siding with the governor, saying his proposal had the least change from the previous map. The justices had previously told the parties in the case that they would chose the map that had the least change.

"These maps come a little closer, not all the way, but a little closer to ensuring we have fair elections in Wisconsin," said Sachin Chheda with the Fair Elections Project. "Republicans are still guaranteed a majority, but they are likely to have a smaller majority, if they get less votes."

Assembly Republicans currently have a 61-38 seat majority. In the Senate, Republicans have a 21-12 edge.

"In Gov. Evers maps, there’s actually fewer competitive districts than under the old law. In the State Assembly, that number drops from 17 to 12," said Joe Handrick, Common Sense Wisconsin executive director. "What that means is there’s going to be even more districts that are either very Republican or very Democrat."

District maps submitted by Gov. Tony Evers

Now, lawmakers from both major political parties are pushing back.

State Sen. Lena Taylor's district will now include a sliver of Menomonee Falls. The new map creates an additional African American-majority Assembly district, the seventh total, but Taylor said that actually waters down the Black vote.

"You can just see ‘seven’ (districts) and say, ‘That’s more.' But you have to look at the percentages of people and African Americans in particular in each district, and you have to look at the totality of the circumstances," Taylor said. "What does that mean? Mass incarceration's effect on that number, voter turnout on that number."

Taylor told FOX6 News she hopes the Black caucus of the legislature will discuss the possibility of filing a federal challenge to the state map.

Wisconsin Capitol in Madison

The maps also pair a number of incumbents. That refers to incumbents living in proposed districts of other incumbents. State Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) will no longer live in his district but will be living in a Senate District 8 – which is represented by fellow Republican Alberta Darling (R-River Hills). It means voters could see Republican incumbents battling each other in a primary.

If you would like to see where you fall in the new maps, they are available online:

GOP requests stay

Wisconsin's Republican legislators asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to stay its decision to adopt new district maps pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They contend they deserve a stay because they'll likely win the case. They maintain Evers' maps moved too many people to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Spokeswomen for Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who defended the governor's maps in the case, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.