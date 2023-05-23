Sun Country expands winter flights from Milwaukee airport

article

Sun Country Airlines announced on Tuesday, May 23 it is planning a major expansion of its flight schedule from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to warm weather destinations late this year.

Highlights from the airline’s winter 2023/2024 Milwaukee schedule include:

Expanded international service from Milwaukee to Cancun, Mexico beginning December 16, 2023, with four flights per week, increasing to daily service during the peak spring break period in March 2024, up from Saturday-only during the previous year.

Near-daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to Fort Myers, Florida

Multiple flights per week to both Orlando, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

The winter schedule runs from mid-December 2023 through early April 2024 and is available for booking now at suncountry.com.

A news release says this summer, Sun Country is offering weekend flights between Milwaukee and Minneapolis-St. Paul with fares as low as $49 each way. These flights run through Labor Day weekend. Sun Country is also offering weekend service to/from Las Vegas through November.

All Sun Country flights are operated with full-size 737-800 aircraft with in-seat USB power ports, and free entertainment streamed to your personal device.