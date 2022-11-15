Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

article

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5.

The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to and from the Twin Cities. Introductory fares start as low as $39 each way, the company said, and tickets are available for booking now through the Sun Country website.

"With these ultra-low fares, price-sensitive Milwaukee travelers can get to the Twin Cities in a little over an hour and for less than it costs to drive," Milwaukee County Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "Whether it’s for a getaway in the north woods or for an urban adventure, this weekend service will be a big hit next summer."

May 5 - Sept. 4, 2023 Flight Schedule:

Milwaukee to Minneapolis:

Fridays depart 10:50 a.m., arrive 12:06 p.m.

Sundays depart 7:05 p.m., arrive 8:21 p.m.

Minneapolis to Milwaukee:

Fridays depart 8:45 a.m., arrive 9:57 a.m.

Sundays depart 5 p.m., arrive 6:12 p.m.

This winter, Sun Country also has nonstop flights from Milwaukee to/from Cancun, Mexico and to/from Fort Myers, Florida starting Dec. 17.

All Sun Country flights are operated with full-size 737-800 aircraft, the company said, with 186 seats featuring full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, in-seat USB power ports, and free entertainment streamed to passengers' personal devices.