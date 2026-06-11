Summerfest returns; Garth Brooks stoked for 'rock & roll amusement park'
MILWAUKEE - Scott Ziel was driving to pick up his daughter from choir when the phone rang. At the other end of the line — Garth Brooks! On this week's episode of Open Record, the Vice President of Entertainment for Summerfest tells the story of how they snagged the country rock legend as we preview the 58th running of the World's Largest Music Festival. Bryan and Carl are also joined by Summerfest marketing director Jerrod Woods. Hear how they landed this year's biggest artists, why they're fully committed to the three-weekend format, and why Bryan can't wait for the new pretzel charcuterie board.
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