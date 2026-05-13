Summerfest, MCTS announce transit options for 2026 festival

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The Brief There’s a convenient MCTS option for every music fan attending Summerfest 2026. Three shuttle routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes from College Avenue, Brown Deer Park or Hales Corners Park and Ride lots. . Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, May 13, transit options for the three weekends of Summerfest, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.

According to a new release, from designated Summerfest shuttles at Park & Ride locations, to the CONNECT 1 BRT line stopping near the Summerfest North Gate, to regular MCTS routes serving downtown and the lakefront, there’s an MCTS option for every music fan.

MCTS Summerfest Shuttle

Three shuttle routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes from the College Avenue, Brown Deer Road East, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots.

Round-trip shuttle fares will be $18 for riders ages 12 and up, and $9 for youth ages 11 and under, seniors ages 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Parking at all Park and Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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MCTS CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit

The CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line continues to serve Summerfest riders, stopping at The Couture near Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive—just steps from the Summerfest North Gate. CONNECT 1 offers:

Frequent service, including every 10 minutes on Saturdays

Onboard USB charging at many seats

Accessible boarding platforms for easy entry

CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.

MCTS Regular Bus Service

Several MCTS local routes provide convenient access within walking distance of Summerfest, serving neighborhoods across Milwaukee and the region.

Regular route fare is $2.75 – riders ages 12 and up.

Popular routes serving the Summerfest area include:

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

Route 30

Each route offers frequent service throughout the day, with drop-off locations near Downtown Milwaukee, the Historic Third Ward, and the lakefront.

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MCTS Routes by Direction

From the south:MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & RideMCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & RideGreenLineRoute 15Route 18

MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & Ride

MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

From the west:MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & RideCONNECT 1Route 18Route 30

MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride

CONNECT 1

Route 18

Route 30

From the north:MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & RideGreenLineRoute 15

MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & Ride

GreenLine

Route 15

From Downtown hotels and parking structures:CONNECT 1GreenLineRoute 15Route 18Route 30

CONNECT 1

GreenLine

Route 15

Route 18

Route 30

Note: All MCTS buses are accessible for people using mobility devices.

More Ways to Pay

There are now many ways to pay for a bus or shuttle ride during Summerfest:

WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)

New! Contactless payment for the shuttles and regular route service makes it even easier to pay, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones

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