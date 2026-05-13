Summerfest, MCTS announce transit options for 2026 festival
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, May 13, transit options for the three weekends of Summerfest, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.
According to a new release, from designated Summerfest shuttles at Park & Ride locations, to the CONNECT 1 BRT line stopping near the Summerfest North Gate, to regular MCTS routes serving downtown and the lakefront, there’s an MCTS option for every music fan.
MCTS Summerfest Shuttle
Three shuttle routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes from the College Avenue, Brown Deer Road East, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots.
Round-trip shuttle fares will be $18 for riders ages 12 and up, and $9 for youth ages 11 and under, seniors ages 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Parking at all Park and Ride lots is FREE and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
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MCTS CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit
The CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line continues to serve Summerfest riders, stopping at The Couture near Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive—just steps from the Summerfest North Gate. CONNECT 1 offers:
- Frequent service, including every 10 minutes on Saturdays
- Onboard USB charging at many seats
- Accessible boarding platforms for easy entry
CONNECT 1 and regular route fares are $2.75 for riders ages 12 and up.
MCTS Regular Bus Service
Several MCTS local routes provide convenient access within walking distance of Summerfest, serving neighborhoods across Milwaukee and the region.
Regular route fare is $2.75 – riders ages 12 and up.
Popular routes serving the Summerfest area include:
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
- Route 30
Each route offers frequent service throughout the day, with drop-off locations near Downtown Milwaukee, the Historic Third Ward, and the lakefront.
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MCTS Routes by Direction
- From the south:MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & RideMCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & RideGreenLineRoute 15Route 18
- MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park & Ride
- MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
- From the west:MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & RideCONNECT 1Route 18Route 30
- MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park & Ride
- CONNECT 1
- Route 18
- Route 30
- From the north:MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & RideGreenLineRoute 15
- MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park & Ride
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- From Downtown hotels and parking structures:CONNECT 1GreenLineRoute 15Route 18Route 30
- CONNECT 1
- GreenLine
- Route 15
- Route 18
- Route 30
Note: All MCTS buses are accessible for people using mobility devices.
More Ways to Pay
There are now many ways to pay for a bus or shuttle ride during Summerfest:
- WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)
- Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, U-Pass)
- New! Contactless payment for the shuttles and regular route service makes it even easier to pay, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and Summerfest.