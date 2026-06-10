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Stomp Out Hunger in southeast Wisconsin: Bring 3 and get into Summerfest FREE!

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Things To Do
Published June 10, 2026 1:29 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 1:29 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 18.
    • The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 18, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.
    • Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer. 

MILWAUKEE - Bring three cans of shelf-stable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, June 18 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day. All donations will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Please note: the free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 18, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

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Get into Summerfest for free

What you can do:

Donations will be accepted at the Mid-Gate promotions booth, as well as at the North and South Gates. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations.

Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer. Thanks for supporting Saz’s Stomp out Hunger Day with FOX6!

The Source: The information in this post was provided by FOX6 in partnership with Summerfest.

Things To DoMilwaukeeNewsFeeding America Eastern WisconsinSummerfest