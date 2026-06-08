Summerfest 2026: Common replaces The Roots in lineup

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The Brief The Roots have canceled their Summerfest performance due to an unexpected scheduling conflict. Common will now be performing at the Big Gig on Thursday, June 25. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.



Summerfest officials announced Common will take the stage at the Big Gig on Thursday, June 25. He will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite.

The Roots were originally scheduled to headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on this date. However, an unforeseen scheduling conflict has forced The Roots to cancel their Summerfest appearance.

Reserved tickets are on sale now.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.