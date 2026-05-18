2026 Summerfest: Lineup of experiences, activities, and events

Summerfest has unveiled a lineup of experiences, activities, and events set to take place throughout the three weekends of Summerfest, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.

From immersive art and opening day giveaways to America’s 250th celebration, there is something for every music fan.

Miller Lite Brewhouse -- Check out the Brewhouse Experience featuring Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. You can win prizes, including Front Row Passes to the Miller Lite Oasis, by playing bar games or take your picture at the Miller Lite photo op!

Sound Waves DJ Serie s – Close Summerfest with the Sound Waves DJ series at the Aurora Pavilion. Check the lineup to find your favorite DJ’s set times, including hip hop, EDM, Latin, and throwback themed nights.

Northwestern Mutual Community Park – Features an accessible playground and family services building with accessible family restrooms, nursing mother’s stations, and sensory rooms. The park is home to the Lil Gig which features family and kid-friendly activities and onstage entertainment.

Gruber Law Offices, One Call…That's All Sportszone -- This area offers interactive daily programming, including sports demonstrations, clinics, and entertainment from the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Milwaukee Wave, UWM Athletics, Division BMX, and more!

The Lil Gig – Experience for kids which takes place at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park featuring onstage programming with local community arts groups, magic shows, DJ dance Parties, hands on activities, face and body painting, henna tattoos, various crafts, and much more.

T-Mobile Club Magenta – Designed to keep fans cool, connected and in the center of the action, Club Magenta features shaded seating, photo-worthy backdrops inspired by Summerfest culture, plus exclusive perks for T-Mobile members, UScellular customers and up to two guests – including an elevated viewing deck, private bar, customizable merch, and more. Not a member yet? All festivalgoers can stop by T-Mobile’s retail truck near the T-Mobile Stage for games and giveaways, or stay powered up at the charging stations nearby all Summerfest long.

Radiant Echoes by Fuzzpop Workshop – This interactive experience was created by MKE-based FuzzPop Workshop with support from Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Herzfeld Foundation, Wilson Family Foundation, and other generous donors, located near the north gate.

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Kayak and Paddle Boat Rentals by Forward Outdoor – located at the Summerfest boat launch on the north side of the park - get on the water and enjoy the scenic lake and city views, operated by Forward Outdoor.

MKE Airport Skyglider – take a ride on the MKE Airport Skyglider, a true family favorite! Located high above the main walkway, this gentle ride provides passengers with a scenic view of Henry Maier Festival Park, LAKE Michigan, and the entertainment below. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

Pickelball Village -- join the fun at your one-stop destination for dipping, dinking and all things pickleball! Enjoy Celebrity Pickleball Tournaments, clinics with pros, free play, and interact with pickleball vendors like Prolite, Centerline Athletics, and more. Come play, learn, and connect with the fastest-growing sport in the country!

X-Golf Hole-In-One Challenge -- practice for FREE on the nearby X-Golf simulator! Then tee up three balls for $10 for a chance to hit a Hole-In-One. The first person to hit a Hole-In-One wins $5,000. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to First Tee — Southeast Wisconsin, a non-profit organization that works with kids and teens to build character and instill life-enhancing values through the ame of golf! Operating from 12:00 p.m. - dusk.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 - OPENING DAY FAN GIVEAWAY - the first 10,000 fans to enter Summerfest on opening day, June 18, 2026, will receive a limited edition Summerfest hat, courtesy of American Family Insurance.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 - 2:30 p.m., FRIDAY, JUNE 19 • 1:00 p.m., THURSDAY, JUNE 25 • 2:30 p.m. - 2S, FREES & 3S BASKETBALL CHALLENGE - fans are invited to participate in 2s Frees 3s, the ultimate basketball shooting competition, at the Gruber Law Offices One Call... That’s All Sportszone. Participants have two minutes to attempt to complete the 21-spot shooting course. The top performer of all three shoot outs will win $250. Register online in advance at 2sfrees3s.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 - 9:30 p.m. - THE SUMMERFEST BIG BANG FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY MENARDS AND WISN 12 - don’t miss the Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks Show live on the grounds at 9:30 p.m., presented by Menards. Watch WISN 12 for the Big Bang show at 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, SATURDAY JUNE 27, AND FRIDAY JULY 3- 3:00 p.m. -

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 26 - SCHOOL OF ROCK - check out the next generation of music superstars from School of Rock! Over 75 bands made up of talented kids from across the world will rock out on six different stages at Summerfest. To learn more, visit SchoolofRock.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 - SHOREWEST CHILDREN’S FEST DAY AND MAP OF FUN SCAVENGER HUNT - Spend a fun-filled day with the family at Shorewest Children’s Fest Day, including the Shorewest Map of Fun scavenger hunt featuring fun stops throughout the festival park for prizes, activities, and more. Select food vendors offer discounts on food and beverage items, and admission is FREE for everyone from Noon-3pm, courtesy of Shorewest. Plus, don’t miss the Q Brothers at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park Stage for a special performance and interactive workshop where kids can create and perform an original song.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 - 12:00 P.M.- LATIN MUSIC DAY PRESENTED BY AURORA HEALTH CARE WITH SUPPORT FROM TELEMUNDO WISCONSIN - Aurora Health Care and Telemundo Wisconsin are proud to welcome various artists for Latin Music Day at the Aurora Pavilion. Stop by to enjoy giveaways, Latin dance lessons hosted by Tempo Dance Co. (12:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.).

FRIDAY, JULY 3 - 4:00 P.M. - SUMMERFEST BIG WIN PRESENTED BY POTAWATOMI CASINO HOTEL WITH SUPPORT FROM 99.1 THE MIX & 103.7 KISS-FM - five lucky winners will have a chance to win $1 million dollars and a guaranteed share of $10,000! The first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates on Friday, July 3, 2026, will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2027 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket. To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN Entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on July 3, and join us at 4:00 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage.

SATURDAY, JULY 4 - SUMMERFEST’S CELEBRATION OF AMERICA’S 250TH & FIREWORKS SHOW PRESENTED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON - celebrate America’s 250th with Summerfest and Harley-Davidson, featuring a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., themed activities throughout the day, including a limited co-branded gate giveaway for the first 5,000 patrons.

SATURDAY, JULY 4 – 4:00 P.M. –DIVISION BMX FULL THROTTLE ON THE 4TH - Division Stunt Team is bringing the heat - celebrating their 20th year performing at the festival, the team will deliver their biggest show yet - with more ramps, more elite riders, and nonstop high-flying BMX action.