Summerfest COVID vaccine drive-thru, tickets offered as incentive

The city of Milwaukee held a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the first time on Saturday, June 5 – and those who got the shot also left with a special gift.

The Milwaukee Health Department hosted the clinic at Henry Maier Festival Park. As an incentive, anyone who got a shot also got a free ticket to Summerfest.

The Summerfest grounds were bustling as fans drove through not for music, but a shot in the arm.

"Everybody knows Summerfest, and it's really top of mind," said Don Smiley, president of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

"I think it’s really a great opportunity for young people to take advantage of and potentially get vaccinated and to again make these events safe, these large events we’re having," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kristen Johnson said.

It's a convienent motive geared towards the younger generation to get the vaccine, and a perfect set-up to a safer Summerfest come September.

Milwaukee Health Department drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Summerfest grounds on June 5, 2021.

"You have a chance to get to Summerfest for free," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. "Who wouldn’t want to go a festival full of vaccinated people right at this point in time?"

The incentive seemingly worked as several Wisconsinites headed to the festival grounds. Those who drove through left with a ticket to a shot at a normal summer.

The Milwaukee Health Department is hosting the same clinic Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

