The inaugural Milwaukee Celebrity Charity Pickleball Exhibition and Tournament began its second week of competition at Summerfest on Thursday, June 27.

The winning teams get $1,000 for their favorite charities. Media members and business owners of various skill levels were out there for fun.

FOX6's Ted Perry joined Milwaukee's City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump to compete against Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his teammate Mark Kass on Thursday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The mayor is new to the sport and showed a lot of promise. He also said he realizes it's a sport that's growing in Milwaukee.

"Later this year, this national pickleball convenience is happening here in Milwaukee, so more attention will be paid to the sport and paid to the sport here in Milwaukee," he said. "I could see a big future for pickleball in the city."

The mayor's team won Thursday's battle.