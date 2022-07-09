Summerfest's Bo Black remembered with special service

A special celebration Saturday, July 9 remembered longtime Summerfest Executive Director Elizabeth "Bo" Black.

Black died in July 2020 at the age of 74, but no memorial service was held at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday's service was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee.

"Wonderful gal. Loved this city, and (the) city meant a lot to her, and she is a real true Milwaukee celebrity," said Thomas Trebelehorn, Black's husband of 20 years. "She had so many friends, so many people could recognize her and know her. You'd go down the street say, 'Hey Bo' – she wouldn't know them, but everybody knew her."

Later Saturday, the 2022 music festival wrapped up its final night. Summerfest was trying a three-week format to see if it would help attendance, but no numbers have been released yet.

Black was the executive director of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the organization the puts on the Big Gig, for nearly two decades. She was well-known throughout Milwaukee and helped grow Summerfest into what has since become known as the world's largest music festival.

Before she resigned from her role, Black was candid about her health issues and undergoing heart surgery. She later moved to Arizona.