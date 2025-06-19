We Energies' tree trimming, summer storm preparation effort underway

article

Brief We Energies forestry crews are trimming trees along the power lines. It is part of a multi-year effort to cut back or remove thousands of "danger trees." The goal is to prevent or lessen damage to equipment during severe weather.



We Energies forestry crews are trimming back branches and removing trees along the power lines this week to prevent damage to electric equipment during severe weather.

What we know:

Now that summer is here, Milwaukee's storm preparation increases. We Energies forestry crews are in the midst of a multi-year effort to trim back branches and remove trees along thousands of miles of power lines.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crews are on pace to trim trees along the power lines this year and to remove or cut back more than 10,000 "danger trees."

Danger trees are dead or dying trees, often infected with emerald ash borer beetles, which can easily fall at any time. Some storm-related outages are caused when strong winds knock down trees or tree branches.

Featured article

We Energies' goal is to prevent or lessen damage to electrical equipment during severe weather. Crews are working across the state, including in Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"We were seeing an increase in outages and reduced reliability for our customers, and we petitioned the public service commission for additional funding so that we could get on a regular cycle and trim our trees away from the lines," said Dave Megna, We Energies senior vice president of field and system operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Megna also said crews are trimming back, so power lines are not in contact with trees and "any trees that are growing up into the lines are removed".

What's next:

For the next five years, We Energies will be in the process of trimming up more than 3,000 miles of line each year, which will be a total of over 15,000 miles a year.