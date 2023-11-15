'Stuff the Bus' food drive; celebrity relay creates awareness

The 26th annual "Stuff the Bus" event is around the corner and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin brought out local celebrities for a kickoff relay on Wednesday. The event was held at the Pick ‘n Save in Oak Creek.

"We are here when things go wrong, or when ends aren’t meeting, we are here," Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin events manager Jessecca Miller said.

There were five teams with two participants on each team. Each team designated a "scanner/cashier" and a "bagger." One of those teams included FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn – who did not win the competition, but provided viewers with a GoPro perspective of what happened.

The teams started with a cart full of grocery items that were most requested by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Each team had to scan every item at the register, bag them quickly and carry them out onto a Milwaukee County Transit System bus in front of the store.

The upcoming food drive helps feed thousands of local families struggling with food insecurity. It will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Oak Creek Pick 'n Save.

"While you are out here at Pick ‘n Save getting groceries, round up on your groceries, or donate an extra can, so we can load it up on the bus and feed families," Miller said.

Those interested in supporting the "Stuff the Bus" event can also make an online donation.