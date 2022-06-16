Storm damage in Sheboygan; trees, electrical wires down

Cleanup efforts will get underway Thursday, June 16 in Sheboygan after storms rolled through last night. It was one of the hardest hit areas in southeast Wisconsin.

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to over 60 calls for service in under two hours. These calls included fire alarms, trees down, wires down, and EMS calls.

Due to the extreme weather numerous trees, branches, and electrical wires are down.

The Sheboygan Fire Department asks residents to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you must drive please use extreme caution. Be aware that numerous traffic lights are not operating. Repair crews are working on it.