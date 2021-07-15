Stomp Out Hunger, get Summerfest ticket: Donate online now

article

You can help Stomp Out Hunger and get a Summerfest ticket for the upcoming Big Gig!

Starting Thursday, July 15, you are encouraged to visit hungertaskforce.org/summerfest and donate online a minimum of $10. When you do so, you will receive a code for one (1) free Summerfest general admission ticket. This offer is good through Aug. 15. Offer codes can only be redeemed online at the Summerfest Store. Limit one (1) ticket per person. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Later, you can also take part in Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 2. Anyone who arrives at Maier Festival Park between noon and 3 p.m. on that date can receive one (1) free Summerfest ticket when they donate at least three (3) non-perishable food items. Canned peaches and pears are especially appreciated!

Donations will be accepted at all three (3) gates.