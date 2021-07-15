Expand / Collapse search

Stomp Out Hunger, get Summerfest ticket: Donate online now

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - You can help Stomp Out Hunger and get a Summerfest ticket for the upcoming Big Gig!

Starting Thursday, July 15, you are encouraged to visit hungertaskforce.org/summerfest and donate online a minimum of $10. When you do so, you will receive a code for one (1) free Summerfest general admission ticket. This offer is good through Aug. 15. Offer codes can only be redeemed online at the Summerfest Store. Limit one (1) ticket per person. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.  

Later, you can also take part in Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 2. Anyone who arrives at Maier Festival Park between noon and 3 p.m. on that date can receive one (1) free Summerfest ticket when they donate at least three (3) non-perishable food items. Canned peaches and pears are especially appreciated! 

Hunger Task Force logo

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Donations will be accepted at all three (3) gates. 

Police presence in West Allis, officers in area of 76th and Greenfield
slideshow

Police presence in West Allis, officers in area of 76th and Greenfield

There was a heavy police presence near 76th and Greenfield in West Allis on Thursday, July 15.

Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility
slideshow

Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility

Governor Evers, WEDC Secretary Hughes, and others visit Kenosha, Wisconsin for Heartland Produce Company groundbreaking event.

Hyundai, Kia provide MPD with steering wheel locks

Working to combat a rise in targeted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the manufacturers have partnered with Milwaukee police.