Stomach illness at Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

The Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC) reported on Friday, April 25, an increase in the number of residents experiencing a stomach or gastrointestinal-related illness at the CRC.

Stomach illness reported

What we know:

The facility’s medical team is working with health agencies to determine the cause of the illness.

A news release says the CRC medical staff is conducting proactive wellness checks and treating residents who report symptoms. The Community Reintegration Center is encouraging family or community members with concerns to call 414-333-0493.

Non-professional visits are canceled as the CRC visitation center will be closed this weekend.