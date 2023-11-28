Stolen U-Haul stopped, 4 arrested off I-94 in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested four people after a high-risk traffic stop Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The sheriff's office said a stolen U-Haul truck pulled in front of a deputy, who tried to stop it. The truck did not stop right away, and the deputy called for backup.
FOX6 News found multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the U-Haul truck at the I-94 westbound off ramp to 35th Street around 12:40 p.m.
The sheriff's office investigation is ongoing.