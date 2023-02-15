Stolen car crashes outside Milwaukee's Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested two people after a stolen car crashed outside Washington High School on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.
The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at the school near Sherman and Clarke. Police said the driver lost control and hit a tree. Several people then ran off, and no injuries were reported.
Two people were arrested and police are looking for other individuals who fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.