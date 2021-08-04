State Fair ride inspections on eve of opening

The 170th Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 5, but before the doors open, one final safety check of the State Fair rides took place Wednesday.

The rides are also checked a week before the start of the fair by state inspectors.

Spin City and has more than 40 rides. With a pull here and a wiggle there, 13 safety inspectors checked the rides at the State Fair.

"We are just so excited to be here," said Dawn Crim, Department of Safety and Professional Services. "After the year that we’ve had, it’s wonderful for patrons to know that we focus on the safety so we can focus on the fun."

That focus from this crew comes with years of experience. Crim said inspectors know exactly what to look for.

"The main points that you’re looking at is making sure that there’s no rust, there’s no jagged edges," said Crim. "When you get in, that the safety lock mechanisms work on all rides."

Crim said seat belts and safety harnesses are also checked.

"Ensuring that those pistons are well oiled and operating properly and that the emergency stop is in place on all rides," said Crim.

The rides aren't the only part of the inspection process.

"As well as the electrical, and the risers and tents and things, just to ensure all the safety is in place so that when the doors open, nobody has to worry about safety," said Crim.

Wisconsin State Fair officials said visitors can expect a fun and exciting time.

"From our vendors to our shopping vendors, to our food vendors to our entertainment team, everyone is on the grounds and getting ready to bring you the best 11 days of summer," said Tess Kerksen, Wisconsin State Fair PR manager.

Masks are encouraged but not required indoors at the fair. The fair starts Thursday at 11 a.m., and organizers said there will be hundreds of hand sanitizer stations available throughout the park.