Stabbing outside American Family Field, man wounded

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed outside American Family Field on Friday, May 26.

Police said the stabbing happened around 4 a.m.

FOX6 News found police parked in the Yount Lot southeast of the ballpark.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The stabber, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.