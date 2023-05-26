Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing outside American Family Field, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed outside American Family Field on Friday, May 26.

Police said the stabbing happened around 4 a.m.

FOX6 News found police parked in the Yount Lot southeast of the ballpark.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The stabber, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.  